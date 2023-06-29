Moffat Count School District set for adoption
A proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Education of Moffat County School District for the fiscal year beginning July 1, and has been filed in the Office of the Superintendent, located at the Administrative Offices, 600 Texas Ave., Craig, CO, where it is available for public inspection.
The budget will be considered for adoption at a special meeting of the Board of Education on Monday, July 11 beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Any person paying school taxes in the district may at any time file or register objections to the proposed budget prior to its final adoption.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.