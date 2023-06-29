Moffat Count School District set for adoption

A proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Education of Moffat County School District for the fiscal year beginning July 1, and has been filed in the Office of the Superintendent, located at the Administrative Offices, 600 Texas Ave., Craig, CO, where it is available for public inspection.

The budget will be considered for adoption at a special meeting of the Board of Education on Monday, July 11 beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Any person paying school taxes in the district may at any time file or register objections to the proposed budget prior to its final adoption.