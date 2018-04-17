Moe makes the Moffat County Republican Primary ballot

CRAIG — Incumbent Moffat County commissioner candidate Frank Moe has made the ballot.

Moe submitted 562 signatures, of which 474 were verified, according to Moffat County Clerk and Recorder Lila Herod. Moe needed 418 verified signatures to earn a place on the ballot.

“It is very humbling to know in the short period of two weeks that this grassroots effort of going door to door, neighbor to neighbor, would yield so much support,” Moe said in a news release. He also thanked those who signed his petition, as well as other supporters.

Moe is running for the District 3 commission seat he currently holds. He is opposed by former commissioner Tom Mathers and rancher Donald Broom.