MOCO Trails celebrates National Trails Day with first volunteer work day and BBQ

CRAIG — MOCO Trails, a newly formed group focused on creating and maintaining trails in Moffat County, hosted its first volunteer work day Saturday, June 2, in celebration of National Trails Day. About 25 volunteers worked on a 0.9 mile trail on the southeast side of Cedar Mountain, part of an effort to build about seven miles of new trails for non-motorized use on the mountain.

Volunteers came from across the Yampa Valley to build trail, including several members of the Routt County Riders, who showed volunteers trail building techniques and safety.

After the build, volunteers enjoyed bratwurst and burgers provided by the Bureau of Land Management and Red Coyote Adventures.