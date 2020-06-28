Mitsch Bush: Our democracy is in danger

Diane Mitsch Bush is a Democrat running against James Iacino in the June 30 primary; for more information, her website is http://www.dianeforcolorado.com.

I am running for the U.S. House — the People’s House — because our democracy is in danger. We need a seasoned, tested, trusted representative who has led calmly through crises, such as H1N1 Swine Flu, catastrophic wildfires and the Great Recession; a leader with proven skills bringing people together, using science (not ideology) to solve problems.

Lack of leadership on COVID-19 and the murder of George Floyd have highlighted deep, structural inequalities in our society.

But even before COVID-19, people here were living paycheck to paycheck. I know that struggle firsthand. I was raised by a single mom. She took out payday loans so we could make the rent. Then, she joined a union. Finally she was treated with dignity and respect at work. We were more secure. We were never wealthy or privileged, but we had enough to get by.

Before I ran for office, I had a 28-year career as a social scientist, teaching, doing research and being a pro bono policy adviser and advocate for ranching families, conservation groups and women’s groups. That’s what got me into local politics.

From my work with Moots Cycles, I know the outdoor industry firsthand. It’s a key economic driver in CD3 — now and for our future. My 2020 proposals to incentivize small manufacturers draw on that knowledge.

I helped preserve family ranches and productive agriculture lands as a county commissioner and a state representative. Family agriculture will be one of my top priorities in Congress, as will tackling climate change now, protecting our environment and championing a just transition. That’s why former U.S. Sen. Mark Udall has endorsed me.

At the State Capitol, I delivered for working families. I have their strong support all across our district. I am proud to be endorsed in this primary by the Colorado AFL-CIO, Unite Here, United Food and Commercial Workers, and many others.

I know our district because I have lived here for 43 years, working side by side with neighbors and Club20 year after year to make our communities more vital and resilient. I didn’t just move here to run for Congress.

I cut Scott Tipton’s margin in half in 2018. I learned his playbook. Now, I know how to beat it.

In 2020, Tipton has raised only two-thirds of what I have. I’ve raised over twice what I did in 2018, from donations big and small across all 29 counties in CD3, from all walks of life. This deep and broad support is what a grassroots campaign looks like.

Unaffiliated voters and Republicans support me because of my long history of listening to all voices to create practical, pragmatic science-based solutions.

In Congress, I will work to increase opportunity, justice, sustainability and prosperity for all:

• Rebuild our communities with infrastructure investments, creating more living wage jobs;

• Ensure health care coverage for everyone and lower drug and insurance costs;

• Fund public education so all our children have real opportunity;

• Protect our environment and public lands;

• Stand up for human rights, civil rights and voting rights.

While serving in the Colorado House, I was recognized for getting things done and not playing politics. I have stood up to lobbyists and party leadership, not just talked about it. I will bring these skills and experience to Congress to represent you.

At the Capitol, a conservative agriculture group said: “Rep. Mitsch Bush is a statesman. She always looks to Colorado’s future, not just her next election.”

That’s what we need in Washington. That’s why I will beat Scott Tipton.

Call or email with your issues and concerns.

I would be honored to earn your vote!

