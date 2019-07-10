Missing Western Slope family confirmed safe

The Western Slope family that had a statewide Endangered Missing Person Alert issued on their behalf has been found safe.

Clifton’s Shiann Moore and her three children were found safe, according to a Wednesday morning news release from Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Moore, 27, and her three children — Lillie Faries, 10, Timothy Pearce, 7, and Sabrina Pearce, 10 months — were found in Evans after a citizen recognized them from the alert and news coverage.

“Officers with the Evans Police Department made contact with Shiann,” the release said. “They are safe and in good health.

The release thanked Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Fruita Police Department, Arizona’s Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, Evans Police Department and Mesa County Department of Human Services for their assistance.

“The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank everyone who shared the missing persons alert on social media and those who called in tips,” the release stated.