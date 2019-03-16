Missing man found dead near Parachute

GARFIELD COUNTY — A man who was reported missing out of Sevier County, Utah in early March was found dead near Parachute on Friday.

The Garfield County Coroner's Office reported Saturday morning that the body of James Fields, 77, from Annabella, Utah, was found on private property late Friday afternoon about three miles west of Parachute.

Landowners had observed a vehicle on their property that appeared to be stuck in mud, and called authorities about 4 p.m.

Garfield County Sheriff's deputies responded and found the vehicle, with a license plate number associated with the disappearance of Fields who had gone missing from Sevier County on March 4. His body was located approximately 150 yards from the vehicle in the mud.

"Mr. Fields was scheduled for a doctor's appointment in Utah County, Utah and never showed," according to a press release from Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire.

His whereabouts between March 4 and March 15 are unknown.

"Investigators are working to locate any leads on where Mr. Fields may have been during timeframe he was missing," Glassmire said. "The landowners who initially reported the vehicle on their property told investigators it was not there on March 12."