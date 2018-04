Missing girls found in Craig home

CRAIG– Two girls who were reported missing were located at a home in Craig around 4 p.m. yesterday.

Trinity Collins, age 15, of Craig, and Andrea Mellen, age 14, of Oak Creek, were found together at a residence on the 900 block of West First Street. Both girls were safe. Craig Police located the girls after receiving a citizen tip about their location.

The pair ran away from their homes, according to Craig Police Department.

On Thursday, CPD asked the public to report any information about the girls' whereabouts.