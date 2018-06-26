Missing Craig girl Katrina Treacy found safe

CRAIG — A Craig girl missing since Aug. 23, 2016, has been found safe.

"I’d like to thank everyone in helping me look for my daughter Katrina (Treacy) for the last year and eight months. I am relieved to let you know she has been found," said Jean Robertson, the girl’s adoptive mother.

Katrina was 14 years old when she was reported missing by Robertson, who feared her daughter had run away after being influenced by distant relatives living in the Denver area.

"All indications are that she had run away and was found safe," said School Resource Officer Ryan Fritz. "She is currently under emergency guardianship with a family in the (Denver) metro area by order of the courts."

Robertson was able to see her daughter and confirm she is safe and well, but is uncertain of the status of custody hearings.

"I don't have a lawyer right now, but it sounds like I'll be going to court on it soon," she said.

Recommended Stories For You

Katrina was considered an endangered runaway by the FBI, was listed with the Colorado Crime Information Center and was featured in an ABC 7 News Denver broadcast “50 Colorado missing children.”

Officers at the Craig Police Department continued regular communication with law enforcement, but — frustrated with the lack of action and information — Robertson decided about a year ago to leave Craig in search of her daughter.

Fritz said he has not had the opportunity to conduct a follow-up interview with Katrina to better understand the circumstances surrounding her case.

He reminded parents, children and the community that, even though school is out for summer, the Safe2Tell program is available year round.

"If there is something going on with a runaway situation or other situation, you can still use Safe2Tell to make an anonymous tip by calling 877-542-7233 or using resources on the website safe2tell.org.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.