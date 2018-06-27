Missing cement planter used to make mischief: On the Record, June 26, 2018
June 27, 2018
Craig Police Department
Tuesday, June 26
12:47 a.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, a Craig woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
4:27 a.m. On the 800 block on Victory Way, a cement planter struck a business and caused the alarm to go off. Criminal mischief was suspected.
8:48 a.m. On the 300 block of Washington Street, an unknown man allegedly banged on the door of a residence. The man was gone before police arrived.
9:15 a.m. At East Elementary School, a theft of a cement planter reported. Police found the planter and advised the owner as to its location.
9:25 a.m. At the city impound lot, a search warrant issued on a vehicle.
9:45 a.m. On the 300 block of Bonderud Avenue, a gas can and cellphone were reported stolen from a truck.
10:29 a.m. At a local business, police responded to a report of an alleged shoplifter. The suspected shoplifter was asked not to return.
2:25 p.m. at the courthouse a warrant arrest was issued and turned over to Moffat County Sheriff's Office.
3:47 p.m. At a local campground, a caller reported finding live rifle ammunition. The reporting party turned the ammunition over to police.
7:49 p.m. On the 300 block of Birch Street, officer investigated a report of an unattended car. The owner was contacted to move vehicle.
9:02 p.m. On the 300 block of Woodbury Drive, a person reported hearing what might have been gunshots. Police determined the noise had been caused by fireworks.