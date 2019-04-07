Mini-grants on offer by C.R.A.I.G. Group

Applications are due April 15 for the first Craig Residents Advocating for Inclusion & Growth (C.R.A.I.G.) Group mini-grants totaling up to $5,000 each grant cycle.

The C.R.A.I.G. Group is a team of Craig residents that are advocating for inclusion and growth in our community.

“We have the unique opportunity as a team to grant money to groups or projects that help build health equity in Craig and Moffat County,” states the grant application. “Equity happens when those most impacted by injustices have the power and opportunity to transform them thereby empowering all people to live healthier lives.”

To be eligible organizations and individuals must:

501(c)3 organization if applying as a grant. Direct grant funds are available to other entities.

Funds cannot be used to benefit a specific individual.

C.R.A.I.G. Group Team Members may not financially benefit from grant monies.

Applicants are eligible to apply for multiple funding cycles.

“Health equity exists beyond health and medical care to include a full spectrum of projects, both big and small, that contribute to the community's overall health, well-being, and betterment. We believe these funds can be used to help Craig have a better future,” the application states.

The group will review applications and finalists will be asked to present. Once the group has selected the funding recipients, they will be notified of a timeframe to receive the check. Grant recipients will be asked to submit a report within 30 days of the project or program being completed.

Due dates for grant applications are April 15, July 15, and Oct. 15.

To obtain a copy of the application, in English or Spanish, and for help in filling out the application contact Karli Bockelman at Karli.bockelman@gmail.com or call 970-314-6968.

Completed applications can be submitted to the C.R.A.I.G. group at Suite 108, 50 College Dr., Craig or emailed to CraigGroup@outlook.com.