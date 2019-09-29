Mingle with law enforcement with National Coffee with a Cop Day Oct. 1

Members of Northwest Colorado law enforcement welcome community members to join them for National Coffee with a Cop Day Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Colorado State Patrol, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Craig Police Department will be at the east Kum & Go, 700 E. Victory Way from 8 to 9 a.m. to chat with citizens.

“The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in your neighborhood,” a news release from State Patrol stated.

For more information, call 970-826-1301 or visit coffeewithacop.com.