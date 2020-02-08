Mind Springs to host resiliency and happiness event at CNCC

Mind Springs Health, which has a satellite walk-in clinic in Granby, lost its contract to provide emergency crisis services with the state of Colorado.

Bryce Martin/Sky-Hi News

Mind Springs Health Operations Manager Tom Gangel will host a Building Resiliency and Happiness event at Colorado Northwestern Community College on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The course will focus on the roles that character strengths, positive coping skills, and resiliency plays in ones life, and how developing those skills individually can increase one’s happiness.

To get the most out of this event, please go to http://www.viacharacter.org to complete the free character strengths analysis and bring it to the event.

For more information, visit MindSpringsHealth.org/Events to register, or contact Marcia Randol at 970-384-3049, or email Marcia at MRandol@MindSpringsHealth.org.