Mind Springs Health launches FaceBook Live series

In a time of crisis such as the world is in now, social media is proving to be a valuable resource for staying connected with friends and family.

For many, Facebook has been a “go-to” place online for valuable tips while social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mind Springs Health is taking advantage of the drive towards social media amid the pandemic, launching a new FaceBook Live series, beginning Tuesday, March 24.

“Peace During the Pandemic” will feature half-hour discussions on topics such as coping skills, mindful meditations, maintaining healthy relationships in stressful times, and calming techniques, according to a press release from the organization.

“It’s so valuable for all of us to help each other out and find ways to be together as we get through these strange and unnerving days,” said Chriss Flynn, Vice President of Marketing at Mind Springs Health. “Our mental health experts change and save lives every day and sharing their wisdom for coping while we are in the middle of this pandemic is a gift that we are honored to provide. The benefits of these events will last far beyond the half-hour.”

The FaceBook Live series will begin with a mindful meditation led by Mind Springs Health President and CEO Sharon Raggio on March 24 at 2 p.m. The series will then continue throughout the months of April and May. To watch the Facebook LIVE series, simply visit http://www.facebook.com/mindspringshealth and tune in at the scheduled time of the topic on the calendar below:

Mind Springs Health is the western slope’s largest provider of counseling and therapy for mental wellness and also assists individuals and families dealing with and recovering from substance abuse and addiction. Covering a 23,000-square mile area in Eagle, Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt and Summit counties, Mind Springs Health offers a continuum of mental health care with crisis response services, 12 offices for outpatient treatment, and West Springs Hospital, the only psychiatric hospital between Denver and Salt Lake City.

