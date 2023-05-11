Federal funding flows into runway project at Craig-Moffat County Airport

A runway rehabilitation project at the Craig-Moffat County Airport got a recent boost from a $250,000 state grant that, when paired with $408,000 in local funding, will help leverage $5.9 million in federal funding.

Craig Press archive

The Colorado Discretionary Aviation Grant Program is backing a $6.5 million runway rehabilitation and lighting project at the Craig-Moffat County Airport with $250,000 from the state, $408,052 in local funding and $5.9 million from the federal government.

The state funding was approved by the Colorado Aeronautical Board in April as the board awarded a second round of Colorado Discretionary Aviation Grants to match federally funded airport projects in Colorado.

The board’s decision authorized the distribution of just over $4 million in state aviation fuel tax revenues that support the grants administered by the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Division of Aeronautics.

According to CDOT, the Airport Improvement Program and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law have matched $4 million in state funding and $6.7 million in local funding with $112 million in federal funding for airport upgrades across Colorado.

After Federal Airport Improvement Program, or AIP projects, were funded at 100% in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 relief money, the 2022 and 2023 AIP programs have returned to previous matching requirements.

This return to standard practice required airports to provide a local match to accept AIP funding, typically 10% with a few exceptions. The division has historically supported Colorado airports by providing half of their local match requirement, up to $250,000 of state funding per year.