Michelle Balleck: In recognition of small businesses, economic development efforts in Moffat County

To everything there is a season.

With several important projects wrapping up or fully underway, it seems the perfect time for two commemorative weeks to approach.

National Small Business Week is being celebrated through Saturday, and National Economic Development Week will be observed May 7 through 12.

These two observations offer us a happy excuse to call attention to the work we do through the Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership and the Marianna Raftopoulos Business Success Center.

Small Business Week highlights the economic and community impact of entrepreneurs and small business owners. Economic Development Week brings attention to the creation of jobs and wealth and improvement of quality of life through the work of economic development organizations and professionals.

We're here to serve our community through initiatives and programs to strengthen and diversify our local economy. Through a partnership with the Colorado Small Business Development Center and local support, we provide free, confidential business consultations to anyone who has a great idea for a new company, has a need for making key industry contacts, is seeking the right property to start in or move to or has a business growth challenge to overcome.

Recommended Stories For You

We are currently seeking experienced businesspeople with an interest in helping others launch and grow their businesses to become compensated SBDC consultants. If you are interested in learning more about that opportunity, please reach out.

For more information about local economic development efforts and business services available, visit craigbusiness.com.

If you or someone you know would like assistance with evaluating a business opportunity, give us a call at 970-620-4370 or email me at director@cmedp.com. We're here to serve you and strengthen our economy.

To learn more about Small Business Week, visit sba.gov/nsbw. For more information about Economic Development Week, visit iedconline.org/edw.

Michelle Perry Balleck is the executive director of Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership and Marianna Raftopoulos Business Success Center. She can be reached at 970-620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.