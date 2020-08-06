Michael Voloshin named Grand and Reserve Grand Champion at Moffat County Fair Steer Show
Trinity Boulger swept champions awards at goat show, while Dustin McLaughlin won sheep show Grand Champion Wednesday
The steer show judge – who flew in from Oklahoma for the week – called Thursday afternoon’s steer show the “Super Bowl” of the fair.
Based on the turnout and the anticipation in the air inside the livestock barn at the Moffat County Fairgrounds, he couldn’t have said it any better.
Forty-one steers were shown across nine classes in the market division before Michael Voloshin emerged victorious as the Grand Champion and the Reserve Grand Champion with his two cows, one black and one smoke colored.
Voloshin’s Grand Champion steer weighed in at 1,371 pounds, while his Reserve Grand Champion steer weighed in at 1,320 pounds.
Market steer are judged on a specific criteria:
- Degree of muscling
- Degree of finish (amount of fat cover)
- Structural correctness, balance, and frame size
- Growth capacity
- Soundness and structural correctness
- Balance
- Frame size
Voloshin won the Grand Champion for market beef in 2019, making it back-to-back years he’s claimed the top prize with his steer.
BOULGER’S GOATS WINS GRAND CHAMPION, RESERVE CHAMPION
Trinity Boulger is having quite the week at the Moffat County Fair.
Boulger, who was named the Supreme Champion Monday at the 4-H & FFA Halter Show in the Moffat County Fairgrounds arena, stole the show Thursday morning in the livestock barn at the goat show, claiming Grand Champion and Reserve Champion in the market class.
Boulger’s clean sweep of the champions’ titles marked the second year in a row the Moffat County product pulled off the feat.
The goats are judged on the following:
- Degree of muscling
- Soundness and structural correctness
- Volume and Capacity
- Balance and Style
- Degree of finish (fat cover)
The ideal market goat has a wide-based behind; an abundance of muscling in hindsaddle; heavy muscled leg and loin; bulging forearm; a firm, trim finish; adequate size and scale; bigger, longer, heavy-bone;, and is structurally sound, according to the official Livestock Judging Guide.
MCLAUGHLIN WINS SHEEP GRAND CHAMPION FOR SECOND STRAIGHT YEAR
Falling in line with a year of repeat champions, Dustin McLaughlin’s sheep stole the show Wednesday night inside the livestock barn, claiming Grand Champion in the market class for the second straight year.
McLaughlin won the Senior Showmanship Champion and edged out Boulger for the Grand Champion, marking the second straight year McLaughlin has won the title.
Boulger kept McLaughlin from sweeping grand and reserve by claiming the Reserve Champion title this year.
In total, more than 30 sheep were shown Wednesday night at the fairgrounds.
On Friday, the swine show kicks things off at 8 a.m. inside the livestock barn. Friday rolls along with the rabbit show at noon inside the rabbit and poultry barn, before the cavy show and poultry show commences at 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.
At 5 p.m. on Friday, the fair will host the small animal round robin showmanship contest before the Family Rodeo kicks off at 6 p.m. in the arena. Black Mountain Riot & Jordan Wilson will play live music following the rodeo.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User