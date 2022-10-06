Michael Fraher announces candidacy for County Surveyor

Michael Fraher, a local surveyor and owner of Epp & Associates, would like to announce his candidacy for Moffat County Surveyor in the 2022 election.

Fraher lives in Craig with his wife Laurie, who is a 3rd grade teacher at Sunset Elementary, and their three children, ages 6, 10 and 12. He is a 2010 graduate of Michigan Technological University, with a Bachelor’s degree in Surveying Engineering, and has been licensed as a Colorado Professional Land Surveyor since 2015.

Fraher moved to Craig in 2005, then left to obtain his degree from Michigan Technological University. He moved back to Craig in 2012, where he began working for Peter Epp, then owner of Epp & Associates and the current Moffat County Surveyor. In 2017, Fraher purchased Epp & Associates from Mr. Epp and continues to provide surveying services to Moffat County and surrounding areas.