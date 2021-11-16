Michael Cochran to take over as Craig police chief
Cochran has served as interim police chief since March of 2021
Michael Cochran will take over as chief of police in Craig after serving as interim for the department since March of this year.
Cochran had relocated from Georgia back in 2017 after serving as a Major/operations Commander with the Powder Springs Police Department. He initially came to Craig as a domestic violence and sexual assault criminal investigator, and he later joined the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office as an emergency manager.
According to a release from the city, Cochran is working toward new ideas when it comes to recruitment and retention of police officers in the department. Like other fields, CPD has noted multiple vacancies that have been open for some time, and the release cites SB20-217, or the Police Reform Bill, as a potential reason for less applicants for these positions.
Community members can welcome the new Chief Cochran for a meet and greet on Nov. 23 at City Hall. New members of the Craig city council and mayor-elect Ryan Hess, as well.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Michael Cochran to take over as Craig police chief
Michael Cochran will take over as chief of police in Craig after serving as interim for the department since March of this year.