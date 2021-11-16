Michael Cochran to take over as Craig police chief

Michael Cochran will take over as chief of police in Craig after serving as interim for the department since March of this year.

Cochran had relocated from Georgia back in 2017 after serving as a Major/operations Commander with the Powder Springs Police Department. He initially came to Craig as a domestic violence and sexual assault criminal investigator, and he later joined the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office as an emergency manager.

According to a release from the city, Cochran is working toward new ideas when it comes to recruitment and retention of police officers in the department. Like other fields, CPD has noted multiple vacancies that have been open for some time, and the release cites SB20-217, or the Police Reform Bill, as a potential reason for less applicants for these positions.

Community members can welcome the new Chief Cochran for a meet and greet on Nov. 23 at City Hall. New members of the Craig city council and mayor-elect Ryan Hess, as well.