Michael Bennet says he will run for president if cancer-free after treatment

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet says he will 100% run for president if he is cancer-free after getting surgery to treat a prostate cancer diagnosis he received last month.

He made the remarks in an interview with MSNBC's "Meet the Press Daily" on Thursday, some of his most definitive to date about his presidential ambitions after exploring the idea of running for the country's highest office for months.

The cancer diagnosis, made public on Wednesday night, represents a bump in the road for the Colorado Democrat's White House bid, which, before the diagnosis, he said he was preparing to announce this month.

