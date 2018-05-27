Mesa County response team investigating officer-involved shooting

MESA COUNTY — The 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at 2:46 p.m. Sunday in the desert off 27 ¼ Road, according to a statement issued by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting remains under investigation, and the following information is preliminary.

According to the statement, two Bureau of Land Management officers attempted to contact a white van in the desert near the Bookcliffs and 27 ¼ Road. One BLM officer was shot in the vest and taken to the hospital. The officer is expected to recover. Preliminary information indicates a BLM officer was able to return fire.

The suspect was killed in the incident. The suspect's identity will be released once it has been confirmed by the Mesa County Coroner's Office and relatives are notified.

The CIRT is seeking information about the white van and suspect involved in this incident. Anyone who has seen or had contact with a white van in the area of the desert and 27 ¼ Road in the past few days is asked to call the MCSO Witness Tip Line at 970-244-3526.

The CIRT is comprised of the following agencies: Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff's Office, Fruita Police Department, Palisade Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation. It is generally activated when a law enforcement agency is involved in a critical incident to ensure a complete and accurate investigation.