 Mesa County commissioners formally take stance on wolf reintroduction | CraigDailyPress.com

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
Getty images

Two gray wolves run through the snow.

GRAND JUNCTION– Allowing gray wolves to prowl Colorado’s high country would imperil the small moose population atop Grand Mesa and threaten other game species, the Mesa County Commission said.

The commission urged the federal government in a resolution to follow the recommendations of the Colorado Wildlife Commission, which opposed the reintroduction of the gray wolf to Colorado.

“These animals are killers,” Commissioner Scott McInnis said. “They have no place in this state,” which now counts on livestock to drive its economy.

