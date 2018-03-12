Mentored turkey hunts offered for novice youth, women

GRAND JUNCTION — For youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who have never hunted and women who want to learn how to hunt turkey, but have no one to teach them, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has the opportunity of a lifetime.

According to a news release from CPW, true novice hunters can apply for a chance to participate in a mentored turkey hunt in some of the best hunting areas in Northwest Colorado.

As part of CPW’s Hunter Outreach Program, the excursions will focus on the basics of safe and ethical turkey hunting. After time spent with experts in the field, students will have the knowledge to hunt on their own, enjoying some of the best outdoor recreation in the world.

“There are quite a few inexperienced women and youth that want to learn and participate in one of Colorado’s most treasured traditions, but they don’t have someone at home that can show them how,” said Kathleen Tadvick, CPW’s regional education coordinator. “That’s where we come in. … We, as an agency, believe strongly in providing the education and skills to novices so that an important tradition is passed from generation to generation.”

Tadvick said many students have been successful during the hunts, but the skills and knowledge learned are far more important.

“Many former students are now hunting on their own, some that are skilled enough to take others on a hunt.” she said. “Being able to do that is the true measure of success for our Hunter Outreach Program.”

The women's turkey hunt is set for April 21 to 22 in Parachute. Applications are available at cpw.state.co.us/learn/pages/outreachwomen.aspx. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m., March 19.

Youth participants may apply for one of two upcoming hunts, April 14 and 15 in Meeker and April 27 through 29 in Craig. Youth should apply for only one of the two available hunts.

Youth application packed should include the youth’s name, address and Hunter Education card number, as well as contact information for a parent or guardian, including an email address and phone number.

Application packets should also include an essay of 500 or fewer words, handwritten by the youth in his or her own words, about why he or she should be selected over other youth for this experience. Applicants' lack of experience, reasons that have kept them from previous participaion in a hunt and the desire to learn are suggested topics for the required essay.

Applications for the Meeker youth hunt should be mailed, emailed or hand-delivered to the CPW's Meeker office and directed to DWM Bailey Franklin, PO Box 1181, Meeker, CO 81641 or to bailey.franklin@state.co.us

Applications for the Craig youth hunt should be mailed, emailed or hand-delivered to the CPW's Craig office and directd to DWM Mike Swaro, PO Box 944, Craig, CO 81626 or to mike.swaro@state.co.us.

For more information, call Kathleen Tadvick at 970-255-6181 or visit the CPW website.