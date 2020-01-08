Mental Health First Aid course Jan. 10 at CNCC Craig campus

Mind Springs Health is teaming up with Mental Health First Aid Colorado to offer a free adult Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) certification course from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St.

MHFA is an evidence-based, public health training program that teaches participants the signs and symptoms of mental health challenges or crisis, what to do in an emergency and where to turn for help. Access to services in remote rural and frontier counties can be logistically challenging.

This MHFA class matches the strengths of rural communities with their unique barriers to accessing care.

Anyone interested in registering for the class can visit mhfaco.org or contact Marcia Randol at 970-384-3049 or mrandol@mindspringshealth.org.