Men sentenced to prison for November burglary, high-speed chase on Highway 40

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Two men have been sentenced to prison in connection to a burglary in Steamboat Springs in November that led to a high-speed chase in neighboring Jackson County.

Justin Davis, 29, and Matthew Woldorf, 33, both of Loveland, pleaded guilty to burglary charges in Routt County.

Kyle Hallaran, left, of Johnstown; and Justin James Davis, right, and Matthew Woldorf, both of Loveland were arrested for their involvement in connection with a November burglary, motor vehicle theft and high-speed pursuit.

Davis faces a four-year prison sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to burglary and motor vehicle theft, according to court documents from the Routt County District Court.

Woldorf, who was later found to be an accomplice in the crime, faces about a 42-month sentence in the Department of Corrections for conspiracy to commit a second-degree burglary.

A third man directly involved in the burglary, Kyle Hallaran, of Johnstown, has a status conference scheduled for June 27.

The incident dates back to Nov. 29, when an employee at Alpine Lumber in Steamboat noticed a company truck leaving the store in the early morning before it opened.

Hallaran and Davis allegedly broke into the store and stole hundreds of items, including high-end tools and equipment valued at an estimated $30,000, according to an arrest affidavit obtained from the Routt County Justice Center. They then fled in a box truck they stole from the business.

Local law enforcement initiated a search for the two men, notifying neighboring agencies of the incident.

Authorities received reports that the men had ditched the truck in Jackson County along Colorado Highway 14 between Muddy Pass and Walden, then moved the stolen goods to another vehicle.

A Grand County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the second vehicle traveling east on U.S. 40. The men attempted to flee, resulting in a high-speed pursuit over a span of 23 miles involving multiple law enforcement agencies. It ended just outside Kremmling when police deflated the vehicle’s tires using stop sticks.

Law enforcement officials believed the two men to be under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the incident, according to the arrest affidavit.

During the resulting investigation, Steamboat Springs Police Department officers discovered the vehicle belonged to Woldorf, who appears to be an acquaintance of Hallaran.

Police found messages between the two men in which they appear to devise a plan for the burglary, according to the arrest affidavit. The two discuss the vehicle Hallaran used in the pursuit, which belongs to Woldorf. The two also make several references to exchanging controlled substances, like methamphetamine and opioids.

Routt County Assistant District Attorney Matt Karzen was not sure why the suspects targeted a business in Steamboat Springs.