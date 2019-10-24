Memorial Regional Health Volunteers award nursing scholarships

Mei Curley accepts a scholarship from the Memorial Regional Health Volunteers Auxiliary. From left, Martha Martinez, Susan Chenoweth, Mei Curley and her son Mason, Margaret Perez, Lois Stoffle, Marilyn Henderson, Kristen Orton, and Linda Riley.

Courtesy Photo

At its Monday meeting, the Memorial Regional Health Volunteer Auxiliary awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Registered Nurse Mei Curley, according to a news release from the organization.

In August, the Auxiliary announced it would award two $1,000 scholarships.

One scholarship was intended for current Memorial Regional Health Nurses who are pursuing an advanced degree. The other scholarship was offered to second-year students in Colorado Northwestern Community College’s nursing program.

Curley is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Colorado Mesa University. Curley attended Monday’s meeting and thanked the volunteers for awarding her the scholarship.

The scholarship was one of two awarded, with the other awarded to Melissa Schimp. Schimp was unable to attend the meeting Monday but said she was excited to be selected for the award.