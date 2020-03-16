Memorial Regional Health updates visitor restrictions

Medical offices at Memorial Regional Health.

Courtesy Photo

In an effort to keep patients and staff safe, Memorial Regional Health is implementing additional restrictions for visitors. While Moffat County has not had a positive case of COVID-19, the hospital is taking extra precautionary steps to keep patients and staff safe.

New visitor restrictions at MRH

Visiting hours are restricted/limited to 12:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Patients can have only one visitor at a time

No children under the age of 12 will be allowed

Absolutely NO ONE who is exhibiting signs of illness will be allowed to visit another patient

Along with new visitor restrictions, MRH is asking those that are sick to go to Rapid Care, rather than heading to the hospital. No one can be tested for COVID-19 voluntarily at this time, but if someone has concerns about their illness, they can call Rapid Care ahead of time, and a physician can meet them at their car.

Other business will conduct as usual at MRH. Should people have appointments with orthopedic doctors, cardiologists, or even a trip to the pharmacy, they can still visit MRH for those appointments at this time.