Memorial Regional Health up to seven COVID patients, announces transfer of pediatric COVID patient to another facility

With positive COVID cases continuing to rise in Moffat County as the holiday season moves into full swing, Memorial Regional Health says it is now up to seven patients in the COVID wing, and recently transferred a pediatric COVID patient to another facility, marking the first pediatric patient requiring additional care for the virus outside of MRH.

While children comprise 22% of the US population, recent data show that 7.3% of all cases of COVID-19 in the United States reported to CDC were among children as of August 2020.

Aside from transferring the pediatric patient to another facility, MRH discharged one COVID patient Tuesday before accepting a new patient into the facility.

In its morning update Wednesday on Facebook, MRH also said that the state is expecting roughly 14,000 doses of vaccine for the entire state in the first delivery, according to the 100+ page plan submitted by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment to the Centers for Disease Control.

In that submitted plan to the CDC, Colorado would distribute the vaccine in Phase 1 to the following:

Inpatient and outpatient healthcare workers, including assisted living and outpatient pharmacies

EMS/Firefighters, Police, Public Health Professionals, and Correctional Workers

Residents/Patients of assisted living, long-term care, and Nursing Home Facilities

Governor Jared Polis had previously hoped that by the end of December through January, Colorado would receive between 100,000 and 200,000 doses of a COVID vaccine.

“We are encouraged that a vaccine is on the way,” MRH wrote on its Facebook page Wednesday morning. “Even with a vaccine, it will take a significant amount of time to vaccinate the number of people required to achieve some population immunity level. Once again, to provide an example: Colorado’s population is 5.8 million. Experts believe that we will need to vaccinate at least 2.8 million to achieve an adequate population immunity level.

“While all of this news is good news, it also points out that the need to take precautions to avoid the spread will be with us for most of 2021,” MRH added. “Wear a mask, keep at last 6 feet distance between yourself and others, and frequently wash your hands. These strategies work when used together.”

