Memorial Regional Health to host 20th Annual golf tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course
The 20th Annual Memorial Regional Health Foundation Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, Aug. 14 with a 12 a.m. shotgun start at Yampa Valley Golf Course.
Cost to register for the tournament is $80 per person ($320 per team), and includes 18 holes of golf, cart and dinner.
Carts available on a first come, first served basis.
Deadline for Sponsorships and Team Registration is Friday, August 7.
If you have any questions regarding the tournament or are interested in donating a silent auction item, please contact Eva Peroulis at (970) 826-2424 or eva.peroulis@memorialrh.org.
