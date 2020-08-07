Memorial Regional Health to host 20th Annual golf tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course

A Classic Air Medical helicopter takes off Friday at Yampa Valley Golf Course during the Memorial Regional Health Foundation Golf Tournament.

Andy Bockelman / Craig Press File

The 20th Annual Memorial Regional Health Foundation Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, Aug. 14 with a 12 a.m. shotgun start at Yampa Valley Golf Course.

Cost to register for the tournament is $80 per person ($320 per team), and includes 18 holes of golf, cart and dinner.

Carts available on a first come, first served basis.

Deadline for Sponsorships and Team Registration is Friday, August 7.

If you have any questions regarding the tournament or are interested in donating a silent auction item, please contact Eva Peroulis at (970) 826-2424 or eva.peroulis@memorialrh.org.