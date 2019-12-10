Memorial Regional Health suspends OB services indefinitely

Memorial Regional Health announced Tuesday evening that the Obstetric Services will be suspended indefinitely, starting January 11, 2020.

The OB department currently has two physicians employed in Dr. Scott Ellis and midwife Liz Sterling.

“The decision to indefinitely suspend OB medical services was not based on the quality of professional services and care delivered by our providers and staff members,” MRH said in a press release to the Craig Press.

MRH is committed to finding a way to restart the OB service line in a manner that meets the community’s needs and in a manner that is sustainable for the future, according to the press release.

At this time, it is unknown what the OB department will look like in the future, but the health board will continue to advocate for the service to be part of the patient care offered by Memorial Regional Health.

Patients currently receiving care from the Obstetrics provider staff can still receive care until January 11, 2020, according to Vice President of Operations Jennifer Riley.

MRH staff will assist patients with transferring their care to other providers serving the area. Patients wishing to continue post‐partum or other Women’s Health Services may do so with MRH Family Practice Providers.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more updates as information becomes available.

