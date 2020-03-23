Memorial Regional Health sets up COVID-19 hotline to help triage patients

In an effort to mitigate unnecessary contact between others in the community and its healthcare team, Memorial Regional Health is offering a Monday-Friday COVID-19 hotline to help triage patients.

Memorial Regional Health’s COVID-19 hotline information.

(Courtesy Photo)

The hotline will allow staff to give callers advice on when and where to seek care amid COVID-19 concerns. The hotline will be staffed primarily with nurses, but may also have some clinical staff helping out as well.

The hotline will be available Monday–Friday 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.. These hours will be adjusted if needed based upon utilization and demand.

