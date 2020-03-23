Memorial Regional Health sets up COVID-19 hotline to help triage patients
In an effort to mitigate unnecessary contact between others in the community and its healthcare team, Memorial Regional Health is offering a Monday-Friday COVID-19 hotline to help triage patients.
The hotline will allow staff to give callers advice on when and where to seek care amid COVID-19 concerns. The hotline will be staffed primarily with nurses, but may also have some clinical staff helping out as well.
The hotline will be available Monday–Friday 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.. These hours will be adjusted if needed based upon utilization and demand.
