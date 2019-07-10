Memorial Regional Health rescinds offer on Moffat County School District’s Yampa Building

The 99-year-old Yampa Building will not be utilized for a rehabilitation center for substance abuse addicts after a special meeting held Tuesday, July 9.

The original proposal would have transferred the building from Moffat County School District ownership to Memorial Regional Health.

“We are going to withdraw our request to transfer the building at this time,” said Cathrine Blevins, MRH board chair.

The special meeting, which lasted less than two minutes, included all three Moffat County Commissioners, MRH CEO Andy Daniels, and the seven-member Memorial Regional Health board.

The meeting was originally scheduled for the morning of Monday, July 8 at Moffat County Courthouse, but commissioners said the special meeting was rescheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at MRH.

The hospital’s Yampa building deal hit a rough patch during MCSD’s Board of Education June 20 meeting. The board voted to table a decision on the transfer of the nearly century-old building after hearing an hour of fervent public testimony in opposition to the Yampa transfer.

If the transfer had been approved, the building would have been donated to Moffat County for use by Memorial Regional Health in exchange for a three-year 33% discount on contracted nursing and health technician services, a total savings over the course of three years of $218,126.19.

In a letter submitted to the MRH board, Providence Recovery Services withdrew its request to utilize the building, located at 775 Yampa Ave., according to an MRH press release.

Dr. David Berry, founding partner and manager of PRS, stated that he will seek an alternative location for its rehabilitation programs.

“Thank you for letting us explore the idea of utilizing the Yampa building,” Berry wrote. “It was a generous offer by the school district. However, after much consideration, Providence Recovery would like to consider other locations for our outpatient treatment center.”

Following the public outcry regarding the potential transfer, which was tabled by the school board until its July meeting, MCSD had planned to host a public information meeting on the building. The Q&A meeting is still scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at the district’s new administration space at the former East Elementary School, 600 Texas Ave.

Berry said he is still committed in bringing PRS rehabilitation center to the Craig area.

“From the outset, we have communicated that we want to become part of this community, and we want what is best for all parties involved,” he wrote. “Providence is still absolutely committed to bringing this much-needed service to Craig and Moffat County, and we will continue to seek your input and support as we move forward.”

Daniels did not speak during the public meeting Tuesday, but did release a statement thanking the school district.

“Like MRH, your organization (MCSD) sees the far-reaching, multi-generational impacts of addiction,” Daniels said. “While we are disappointed that Providence will not be centrally located on Yampa Avenue, we are confident that they have identified alternatives that will allow them to begin providing treatment for our community in the near future.”