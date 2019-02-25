Memorial Regional Health receives recognition for achievement in nursing, management

Moffat County’s public health care system was recently recognized in nursing and the effectiveness of its management system.

Surgical Services at Memorial Regional Health was recently awarded the Certified Nurse of the Operating Room STRONG certification — a program for perioperative nurses interested in improving and validating their knowledge and skills and providing the highest quality care to their patients.

"CNOR is the only accredited credentialing program for perioperative registered nurses and is considered the gold standard," MRH CEO Andy Daniels said in a news release. "Earning the CNOR STRONG recognition is a mark of distinction, recognition of achievement, expertise, and clinical judgement."

Currently, 75 percent of eligible perioperative RNs at MRH are certified as CNORs.

Additionally, MRH received an International Organization for Standardization 9001 certification — an international quality management standard that promotes patient satisfaction through continual improvement.

“Memorial Regional Health's ISO 9001 certification ensures quality and safety in the treatment of patients; helps identify and manage risks to patients, staff, and the organization; and ensures compliance with national and international legal requirements,” the news release stated. “Memorial Regional Health is one of only three hospitals in Colorado to attain the ISO 9001 certification and is the only critical access hospital in Colorado to be ISO 9001 certified.”

About the importance of the achievements, MRH officials stated in the news release: “Although patient care is always the first priority at MRH, achievements of excellence recognized by outside accreditation organizations is validation that MRH is reaching for the best practice models in health care.”