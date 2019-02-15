Memorial Regional Health: Preventative health care — Memorial Regional Health offers both medical and cosmetic dermatology services

Memorial Regional Health offers fulltime dermatology services from Dr. Laurie Good, a board-certified dermatologist who provides full-spectrum care for patients of all ages, including children. Assisting her in her practice is certified Physician Assistant Bridget Barnhart. Good offers comprehensive dermatological care, including skin checks, biopsies, medical treatments, surgical treatments, cosmetic treatments, and ongoing monitoring of skin conditions. To book an appointment, call 970-826-8080.

We spend a lot of time thinking about the internal body when it comes to health care, but sometimes we overlook caring for the most visible thing about us: our skin.

Annual skin check-ups can detect important changes to the skin that could be cancerous, and dermatologists can also help patients practice habits that protect the skin's vibrancy and youthfulness. This can be as simple as a good skin care routine with the right products, or perhaps patients are looking for cosmetic procedures that offer more visible benefits.

Dr. Laurie Good, certified dermatologist at Memorial Regional Health, said patients don't need a specific reason to get an annual skin exam.

"As a clinic, we aim to educate and be preventative," she said. "It is OK with us to come in without a 'reason' and request a full body skin exam to ensure your skin stays as healthy as possible."

Medical side of skin care

The Colorado lifestyle is all about the outdoors, but the altitude here also means the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays can have a stronger impact on our skin. It's why there's a high prevalence of skin cancer in the region — and the dry climate isn't providing any favors for the skin, either.

Risk for skin cancer include family history, skin type, not wearing sunscreen, smoking, having significant exposure to the sun, having many moles, sunburns as a child, and taking certain medications, Good said.

"We recommend everyone over the age of 40 be screened and those with increased risk of skin cancer formation should be seen at least annually and sometimes even more often," she said.

When spending time outside in the sun, Good said you should wear at least SPF 30 sunscreen, a hat, lip balm with SPF protection — preferably UPF rated — and sunglasses to reduce the risk of skin cancer.

"Sunscreen has to be applied in an adequate quantity and must be reapplied every two hours, or every 80 minutes when in water," she said.

Cosmetic side of skin care

Memorial Regional Health offers botox, hyaluronic acid fillers, microneedling, and PRP (protein rich plasma) injections. Good said MRH also hopes to offer laser procedures in the future.

At a cosmetic dermatology appointment, the dermatology team will assess facial aging and determine the best approach, all while being mindful of patients' budgets and preferences for natural vs. so-called artificial techniques.

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to cosmetics," Good said. "I would encourage anyone who would like to look 'refreshed' or be proactive about anti-aging procedures to come in and have a skin exam and complimentary cosmetic consultation — ask us what we think would benefit you, and we'll have an open conversation based on what you're looking to improve/highlight/correct."

Some procedures produce longer-lasting results than others. Some fillers Good uses last up to two years, while Botox lasts 3 to 4 months. Microneedling and PRP (protein rich plasma) injections are techniques Good said give a lasting benefit by naturally inducing collagen formation.

Botox is injected into muscles that contribute to wrinkles, which selectively weakens those muscles.

"Just like any muscle that is not utilized, it will atrophy or weaken. This softens lines that develop in areas of repetitive muscle contraction — classically the 'elevens' that come from frowning/concentrating/making the angry face," Good said.