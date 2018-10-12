Memorial Regional Health: Physical therapy can help patients regain function, relieve pain — October is Physical Therapy Month

Information: Discover how physical and occupational therapy could help you. Come meet our physical and occupational therapists, along with a number of MRH doctors and providers. Refreshments will be served.

Editor's note: The following is sponsored content from Memorial Regional Health

Anyone experiencing physical pain or loss of function can benefit from physical therapy, but too many would-be patients often don't know about the resources that can help them.

Millions of Americans use opioids to manage pain, but rather than masking the pain and relying on prescription drugs, physical therapists help patients regain strength, function, and self-confidence.

"The key to physical therapy is early intervention," said Ericka Lucas, physical therapy manager at Memorial Regional Health. "If your movement dysfunction is addressed early, we can avoid surgery a lot of the time."

October is Physical Therapy Month, which helps spread the word about the importance of this kind of health care. Common reasons for physical therapy include surgery prevention, post-operative rehabilitation, pain, edema, loss of function or balance, headaches, TMJ, and more.

"Physical therapists can help with more than you think we can; we cover a very diverse patient population," Lucas said. "If you are suffering from something or can't do things quite the way you used to, come in and see us. We really aren't that bad!"

Alternative to prescription drugs

The American Physical Therapy Association's #ChoosePT campaign is trying to raise awareness about the dangers of prescription opioids by encouraging consumers and prescribers to choose safer alternatives, such as physical therapy, for most chronic pain management. The CDC is also urging health care providers to reduce the use of opioids in favor of safe alternatives, such as physical therapy.

"Physical therapists (PTs) treat pain through movement, hands-on care, and patient education — and by increasing physical activity you can also reduce your risk of other chronic diseases," according to the American Physical Therapy Association. "A recent study published in Health Services Research found patients who saw a PT before trying other treatments for low back pain were 89 percent less likely to need an opioid prescription."

PT at MRH

Physical therapy at Memorial Regional Health offers patients a variety of options. Lucas said there are several therapists who are certified or specialized in various areas.

"We have a certified lymphedema therapist, a board-certified orthopedic specialist, therapists who are certified in dry needling and vestibular rehab specialists, and pediatric specialists," she said. "We have the expertise to treat anyone who walks through our doors."

These therapists are passionate about helping patients reach their functional goals. Lucas said that includes helping athletes return to sports, helping residents return to work, and allowing people to walk their dogs again or being able to reach up into the top cupboard again.

"Being a physical therapist is truly a rewarding job," she said. "If patients are open-minded and are committed to putting in the work, we truly see outstanding results."