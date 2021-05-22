Memorial Regional Health: New provider added to Women’s Health team

portrait of sportswoman standing in the the fields at sunrise



Sponsored content by Memorial Regional Health.

Dr. Robert Samuelson will be the newest addition to the Memorial Regional Health Women’s Health team, offering full-scope medical and surgical gynecology care. Starting June 1, he will assist patients in Craig one to two weeks per month.

His goal is to help MRH provide a high level of care close to home so women and their families don’t have to travel far for their women’s health appointments.

“I’ve always had an interest in healthcare and surgery,” Dr. Samuelson said. “I enjoy practicing in underserved areas, and I knew Craig offered a lot of healthcare options for locals but not specifically GYN care. I hope to bring my expertise to this area for patients.”

More offerings than before

MRH family practice providers offer general women’s health services, such as annual exams, preventative screenings and further education, but Dr. Samuelson’s specialization will greatly assist women in the Moffat County community.

“The family medicine providers provide excellent general women’s healthcare, but I hope to bring the surgical piece to the table assisting with operations such as hysterectomies, biopsies and incontinence procedures,” he said.

Other common GYN procedures include laparoscopy, D&C, endometrial ablation, hysteroscopy, tubal ligation and pelvic support surgery.

About Dr. Samuelson

Dr. Samuelson received his undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona and attended medical school at St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies. He completed his obstetrics-gynecology residency at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., and a pelvic surgery fellowship at Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Mass. He has had academic appointments at Yale University, Tufts University and the University of Vermont.

Dr. Samuelson is also a past and present member of many medical professional organizations, such as the Association of Professors of Gynecology and Obstetrics and the Society of Gynecologic Oncologists. He is board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Most recently, Dr. Samuelson was the Director of Women’s Services specializing in complex benign and gynecologic oncology at St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson, Ariz.

Outside of work, Dr. Samuelson enjoys cycling, skiing, woodworking and is passionate about auto restoration. He is married with three grown children.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to provide care for folks who would otherwise have to travel quite a distance to get it,” Dr. Samuelson concluded. “I want to minimize any disruption in a patient’s life by ensuring they don’t have to go a long way to get their healthcare.”