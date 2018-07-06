Memorial Regional Health: Make safety a priority this summer

Summertime brings a time of more freedom and joy for children, but it also brings more worry for parents.

With so much to do outside in and around Craig, Memorial Regional Health wants to remind parents and youth about how to enjoy the fun activities of summer without getting hurt. One of the best ways to prevent injuries is for parents to lead by example to make safety a family effort.

Here are some safety tips to protect you from injury during your favorite summertime fun.

Swimming

Drownings are the leading cause of death for young children ages 1 to 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Swimming lessons are available through the City of Craig's Parks and Recreation Department from July 23 to Aug. 2. Visit http://www.ci.craig.co.us to register and for more information. Registration ends July 16.

In addition to ensuring your children know how to swim — either by personally teaching them or enrolling them in lessons — the CDC also recommends the following:

Recommended Stories For You

Always supervise children when in or around water. A responsible adult should constantly watch young children.

Learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Your CPR skills could save someone's life.

Install a four-sided fence around home pools.

Playground safety

Each year, emergency departments treat more than 200,000 children ages 14 and younger for playground-related injuries, according to the CDC. If your children are playing on playground equipment, check to make sure the surfaces under the equipment are safe, soft and well-maintained. Adults should always supervise children while playing on playgrounds.

Bikes and motorcycles

In Colorado, anyone under the age of 18 must wear a Department of Transportation-approved helmet when riding a motorcycle, but there are no mandatory helmet laws for bicycles. Still, parents should encourage or require their children to wear a helmet to protect from dangerous brain injuries.

Traumatic brain injuries are a disruption in the normal function of the brain, caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head.

"From 2001 to 2012, the rate of emergency department visits for sports and recreation-related injuries with a diagnosis of concussion or TBI, alone or in combination with other injuries, more than doubled among children (age 19 or younger)," the CDC reports.

Visit headsuphelmets.com for tips on how to properly fit a bicycle helmet.

ATVs

All-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, are a popular form of recreation around Craig. These vehicles can be very dangerous, which is why parents must ask themselves whether their children are old enough, big enough and mature enough to handle an ATV, according to the ATV Safety Institute.

The Institute recommends that parents:

Control access to the ATV keys.

Only allow children to ride after they have demonstrated they can follow direction.

Do not allow your child's friends to ride your child's ATV without their parents' permission and your supervision. Remember, only the parent of the child can decide if their child is ready to ride.

Do not let anyone ride your ATV unless they have completed formal ATV training; this includes adults.

If your child looks tired or physically fatigued, don't let them ride their ATV.

If you decide it's time to ride, only let your child mount their ATV if they have all their gear on.

If you have other ATVs that are intended for use by adults, don't let your child play on the vehicle, even if the key is not in the ignition. It's not a toy.

Every ATV made by our Members comes with a warning label, clearly stating the minimum age of the rider. Find it. Know it. Enforce it.

Hydration and sun protection

Getting in the habit of applying sunscreen to your face and your children's faces every morning in the summer is a good one, but don't forget to reapply after three or four hours. Also, sunscreen works best when applied 30 to 45 minutes prior to going out in the sun. When swimming, Memorial Regional Health advises use of a waterproof sunscreen and reapplication after extended time in the water.

Get in the habit of seeking shade from umbrellas, trees, hats, and long sleeves. If you must feel the sun on your face, do it only for a few minutes with plenty of sunscreen.