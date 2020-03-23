Memorial Regional Health implements new visitor restrictions | CraigDailyPress.com

Memorial Regional Health implements new visitor restrictions

News News | March 23, 2020

Joshua Carney
  

A little over a week after restricting visitors to the facility, Memorial Regional Health is increasing the restrictions on visitors, closing the hospital to visitors temporarily.

Starting Tuesday morning, MRH will implement a no visitor policy.

“Ensuring the safety of our staff and our patients is our number one priority,” MRH Vice President of Operations Jennifer Riley said in a press release. “Memorial Regional Health recognizes the importance of having loved ones participate in each other’s care, but in light of the severity of the COVID-19 virus, as a temporary emergency measure effective, MRH will further restrict access to its facilities.”

The no visitor policy includes the following:

  • No visitors for patients admitted to the hospital.
  • No visitors for patients being treated in the Emergency Department.
  • No visitors to staff members working within the facility.
  • No vendors with the exception of scheduled deliveries to our Purchasing or Facilities Department.

Exceptions to this policy include:

  • One caregiver companion per patient per visit in our Medical Clinics.
  • One adult caregiver per pediatric patient being seen in the Emergency Department or admitted to the hospital.
  • One caregiver companion per patient to receive discharge instructions for a patient being discharged from surgery or the inpatient floor.
  • One visitor acting as an interpreter support specialist, when necessary for the specific support needs of the patient.
  • Visitors who, in the discretion of the treating provider, are essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.
  • Visitors to patients who are receiving care at end of life.

Visitors are subject to COVID-19 screening and must follow all applicable social distancing and hygiene requirements of MRH while in its facilities, according to the press release.

Visitors who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath will not be permitted.

