Memorial Regional Health implements new visitor restrictions

A little over a week after restricting visitors to the facility, Memorial Regional Health is increasing the restrictions on visitors, closing the hospital to visitors temporarily.

Starting Tuesday morning, MRH will implement a no visitor policy.

“Ensuring the safety of our staff and our patients is our number one priority,” MRH Vice President of Operations Jennifer Riley said in a press release. “Memorial Regional Health recognizes the importance of having loved ones participate in each other’s care, but in light of the severity of the COVID-19 virus, as a temporary emergency measure effective, MRH will further restrict access to its facilities.”

The no visitor policy includes the following:

No visitors for patients admitted to the hospital.

No visitors for patients being treated in the Emergency Department.

No visitors to staff members working within the facility.

No vendors with the exception of scheduled deliveries to our Purchasing or Facilities Department.

Exceptions to this policy include:

One caregiver companion per patient per visit in our Medical Clinics.

One adult caregiver per pediatric patient being seen in the Emergency Department or admitted to the hospital.

One caregiver companion per patient to receive discharge instructions for a patient being discharged from surgery or the inpatient floor.

One visitor acting as an interpreter support specialist, when necessary for the specific support needs of the patient.

Visitors who, in the discretion of the treating provider, are essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.

Visitors to patients who are receiving care at end of life.

Visitors are subject to COVID-19 screening and must follow all applicable social distancing and hygiene requirements of MRH while in its facilities, according to the press release.

Visitors who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath will not be permitted.

