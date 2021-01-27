Memorial Regional Health hosting first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Memorial Regional Health at Craig

Sheli Steele / Craig Press

As Moffat County continues to roll out vaccines late in February, Memorial Regional Health is turning to two vaccine clinics in the next week or so to help vaccinate the vulnerable population.

MRH has available times for those 70 and older in need of their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. MRH is hosting the First Dose COVID Vaccine Clinics on Friday, Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those that are interested in getting the vaccine can contact MRH either by phone at 970-826-2400, or can send in a screening form to be put on MRH’s list to contact.

There is no cost for the vaccine. Insurance will be billed for the administration cost of the vaccine, and this is covered by most insurance, including Medicare.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com