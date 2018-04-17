Memorial Regional Health hospital board to consider new revenue service contract

CRAIG — Decisions about a risk assessment, new physician and revenue service are on the agenda for the Memorial Regional Health Board of Trustees.

The MRH Board of Trustees will meet for dinner at 5 p.m. and hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 19, in the Board Room in The Memorial Hospital, 750 Hospital Loop Road.

The board plans to hold several executive sessions for matters required to be kept confidential pursuant to the Colorado Open Meetings Law, (C.R.S. § 24-6-402(4)(c)), (C.R.S. § 12-36.5-104(15)), (C.R.S. 25-3-109), (C.R.S. § 24-6-402(4)(e)) and (C.R.S. § 24-6-402(4)(f)).

Following the executive sessions, the board will consider approval of the following.

• The 2018 Q1 Risk Management report.

• A physician's contract.

• Zion Revenue Service, LLC contract.

The board also plans to watch a video about home health and hospice and consider approving items on the consent agendas

To read the complete agenda, visit memorialregionalhealth.com/about-us/board-of-trustees.