Memorial Regional Health Hospice service becomes first to receive accreditation

CRAIG — Memorial Regional Health's Hospice service has recently become the only service in the region to earn accreditation, according to MRH officials.

MRH announced Thursday, Oct. 18, that it received accreditation through Accreditation Commission for Health Care for its hospice service.

Accreditation is a process through which health care organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards.

“Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization's dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care,” according to a news release from MRH.

MRH offers hospice care that provides end-of-life, palliative care for patients with a life-limiting condition. The hospice service has been offered since April by an interdisciplinary team to administer physical, psychological, spiritual, and sociological care.

"Receiving the ACHC Accreditation is really a testament to the commitment of our staff to a higher standard of care. Our Hospice team is truly one of the hardest working, most compassionate teams I've had the pleasure of working with," said Kristine Cooper, director of MRH's Hospice.

For more information, visit memorialregionalhealth.com, or contact Kristine Cooper at kristine.cooper@memorialrh.org or 970-826-2421.