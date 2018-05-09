Memorial Regional Health Foundation plans 18th annual Golf Tournament

CRAIG — Golfers are invited to get out on the greens for a good cause.

The 18th annual Memorial Regional Health Foundation Golf Tournament will be held at the Yampa Valley golf course on Friday, June 8. Check-in time is 11 a.m., with a noon shotgun start.

The tournament, a four-man team scramble format, benefits the MRH Foundation and the new Medical Office Building. Teams may buy mulligans, and the mulligan tickets will be used in a drawing for prizes.

The price of the tournament is $75 per person or $300 per team and includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, dinner and a chance to win cash prizes. Carts are guaranteed for the first 25 teams. Team prizes include the following.

• First place — $75 in spree bucks per person, gross and net.

• Second place — $50 in spree bucks per person, gross and net.

• Third place — $25 in spree bucks per person, gross and net.

Contests include the straightest drive and closest to the pin.

Registration forms are available at the Yampa Valley Golf Course and Memorial Regional Health. Submit registration forms with entry fee to The Memorial Regional Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1203, Craig, CO 81626.

The deadline to register is Friday, June 1.

For information, contact Eva Peroulis, with The Memorial Regional Health Foundation, at 970-826-2424 or eva.peroulis@tmhcraig.org.