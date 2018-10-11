Memorial Regional Health Foundation gains ground on goal to raise $1 million

CRAIG — A $5,000 donation from Duran and Pearce Contractors and Eastside Liquor has brought the Memorial Regional Health Foundation $822,000 nearer its goal of raising $1 million in support of the construction of the MHR Medical Office Building.

“The county has invested in us the last 30 years; we wanted to turn that around and invest in the community,” said Derek Duran as he made the donation Wednesday, Oct. 10.

With the building going up and set to be enclosed by the end of October, the MRH Foundation is making a final push toward its $1 million benchmark.

“As the building has gone up, we are starting to see the impact it’s going to have on our community,” said MRH Foundation Vice Chair Ashley Kawcak. “It’s generating new excitement, and generous families and businesses have stepped forward, and we greatly appreciate their support.”

