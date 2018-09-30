Memorial Regional Health: Exercising for health, not just for weight loss — Women who exercise for overall health benefits experience a better quality of life, research shows

In honor of National Provider Week, Memorial Regional Health invites you to meet a variety of MRH providers during a Chamber of Commerce mixer. Come shake hands and ask questions! This is a perfect opportunity to learn about medical providers available in our community. Refreshments will be served.

Editor's note: The following content is sponsored by Memorial Regional Health.

Weight loss is often a goal for women embarking on a new exercise routine, but exercise can also boost mental and physical health to improve quality of life and promote longevity.

On the heels of Women's Health and Fitness Day, Memorial Regional Health wants to remind local women that fitness is an important part of a healthy lifestyle. While it can help women reach weight loss goals, it should be part of a lifestyle routine, regardless of a need or desire to lose weight.

"It is important to focus on exercising for your health and overall well-being, not just for weight loss," said Ericka Lucas, physical therapy manager at Memorial Regional Health. "Find some time for you — you are worth it."

Women face various societal roles and pressures that can get in the way of maintaining a healthy weight. They're often full-time employees, mothers, and caregivers, making it difficult to find time to spend on themselves, Lucas said.

"A lot of times, this stress can play into weight gain," she said.

Recommended Stories For You

Health as the motive

One study looking at women who exercised with the specific goal of weight loss found that women who exercised did not lose significantly more weight than women who did not exercise. The study, published in the International Journal of Liberal Arts And Social Science, showed that a woman's motive for exercising plays an important role in the benefits exercise provides.

"In light of these findings, it is reasonable to suspect that if one exercises for weight loss and this motive is not fulfilled, the effects of exercise on quality of life may be different than if one were exercising for an alternative motive, such as health reasons and improved health is attained," the study said.

Lucas said it's important for women to find an exercise or activity that is enjoyable in order to stick to a healthy routine.

"If you enjoy it, you will be more likely to do it," Lucas said. "Whether it be walking, jogging, doing exercises at home, joining a gym, etc."

Don't skip the weights

Strength training increases lean body mass, decreases fat mass, and increases resting metabolic rate in adults, according to research.

"While strength training on its own typically does not lead to weight loss, its beneficial effects on body composition may make it easier to manage one's weight and ultimately reduce the risk of disease by slowing the gain of fat — especially abdominal fat," according to Harvard Medical School.

Fighting abdominal fat happens with aerobic exercise, strength training, and a healthy diet. Unfortunately, Lucas said specific exercises that target the belly are not effective in reducing belly fat.

"This is a common misconception," she said. "There is no such thing as 'spot-training.' You cannot simply do abdominal exercises and lose belly fat — it doesn't work that way. The only way women can target their midsection is by losing weight — by eating healthy and exercising."

With resistance training, women can not only fight a slowing metabolism as they age, they can also fight osteoporosis. Resistance training promotes good bone health, Lucas said.

"Everyone can perform some type of resistance training or weight-bearing exercise," she said. "Even walking is considered a weight-bearing exercise and can help strengthen bones."