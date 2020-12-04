Memorial Regional Health donates more than $14k in cash, goods to KRAI Holiday Drive

The Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Services crew donated cash and goods totally more than $14k Friday to the KRAI Holiday Drive.

Courtesy Photo / Memorial Regional Health

Looking to spread some holiday cheer and make an impact in the community, Memorial Regional Health’s EMS crew came through in a big day Friday, donating more than $14k in gifts and monetary donations from the hospital’s “Stuff an Ambulance” challenge to the 22nd annual KRAI Holiday Drive Friday at Centennial Mall.

In total, MRH donated $8,815 in cash to the holiday drive, while the rest of the $5,757 came in forms of goods, according to MRH. The cash and items donated benefit Open Heart Advocates, Christmas for Kids, Christmas for Seniors and the Interfaith Food Bank.

During the month of November, Memorial Regional Health held a “Stuff the Ambulance” challenge at the hospital. For every dollar donated, MRH agreed to match it, according to a press release from the health organization. Employees, community members and businesses donated cash and goods and helped raise a substantial amount of money for the four important agencies.

“I’m really humbled by the generosity of our employees,” said Andy Daniels, MRH’s CEO. “They are all working so hard right now, and yet they still find capacity to give. Our original goal was to raise $2,500 and the hospital would match with $2,500. If we had only raised that amount, I still would have been proud. But to be able to donate over $14,000 in cash and goods is remarkable. This is beyond 4‐Star quality. This is the true embodiment of our motto: Our Family Caring for Yours.

“I want to thank the business community for their donations and support, Daniels added. “When our crew was out shopping, many businesses donated items and helped load purchased items into the ambulance. The Moffat Mercantile donated over $400 in goods. This community never ceases to amaze me.”

