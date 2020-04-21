Memorial Regional Health develops free Community Support Group to help navigate changes, impacts of COVID-19

The novel coronavirus is impacting people financially, physically, and mentally on a far greater scale than ever imagined. People are losing jobs, parents are being challenged with home schooling children, the ability to socialize and move about is being restricted; in general, our way of life as we once knew it doesn’t exist for the time being. It’s going to hit people differently and to different extents.

Therefore, Memorial Regional Health Licensed Clinical Social Worker Lyric Wood has set up a free Community Support Group that will meet virtually every Wednesday in hopes of helping community members navigate the changes and impacts COVID-19 has created locally.

“The thought around forming this was to just provide some space for people in the community to have a place to come to talk about how they’re feeling with all of this, what their anxiety was like, and if they found anything that was helpful during this time,” Wood said. “It’s to help connect people so that they don’t feel so alone; it’s a struggle when you’re going through all of this and you have worries and told you can’t go anywhere or be with people.

“I just really wanted to have a space for people to connect in a more neutral environment than social media provides, and in a more facilitated way,” Wood added.

Wood said that the support meetings will be conducted via zoom, with the hope of limiting each group to around 20 people.

While working through the COVID-19 pandemic, Wood said she noticed in her profession a lot of heightened anxiety and worry when it came to not knowing all that was happening.

“What’s kind of struck me throughout all of the respond from people with this is similar to the grief response when they’re mourning someone who’s died, or they themselves have experienced end of life diagnosis,” Wood said. “Some people are angry, some people are in the denial phase. Talking about it sooner rather than later helps; it helps to build resiliency and know that you’re not the only one dealing with these things.”

The groups is set to meet Wednesday afternoons at 4 p.m. Call the main clinic scheduling number at MRH and ask for the community support group to secure a place in the Community Support group.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com