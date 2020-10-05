Memorial Regional Health CEO Andy Daniels to speak at Oct. 7 Coffee and a Newspaper, hosted by Craig Press

The Craig Press invites the community to join its monthly Coffee and a Newspaper series, Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The Craig Press will hold the September Coffee and a Newspaper at the Craig Hotel, located at 377 Cedar Cr. Coffee and pastries will be served.

This month’s special guest is Memorial Regional Health CEO Andy Daniels. Daniels will discuss MRH’s current 4-Star Hospital Campaign, and will provide updates on where MRH is financially, how it has handled the pandemic locally, and more.

For more information, please email editor@craigdailypress.com.

