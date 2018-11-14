Memorial Regional Health Board of Trustees to consider physician contracts at Thursday meeting

CRAIG — A contract for a new physician and the third quarter risk management report are expected to be approved when the Memorial Regional Health Board of Trustees meets Thursday, Nov. 15.

Before taking action, the board will convene an executive session pursuant to C.R.S. § 24-6-402(4)(e) for the purpose of negotiation, pursuant to C.R.S. § 24-6-402(4)(f) to discuss personnel matters related to physician contracts, and pursuant to C.R.S. 25-3-109 for matters required for hospital quality management information.

Board members will also:

• Consider adopting a consent agenda to approve meeting minutes and a consent agenda to approve projects and equipment recommended by the finance committee.

• Consider approval of medical staff privileges.

• Receive regular monthly reports from CFO Kelsea Henry and CEO Andy Daniels.

Recommended Stories For You

Dinner will be served at 5 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6, in the boardroom at The Memorial Hospital, 750 Hospital Loop.