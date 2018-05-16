Memorial Regional Health announces retirement of CFO, replacement

Arola joined MRH in 2009, first serving as controller, then as chief financial officer.

"I have learned a great deal about hospital operations since joining MRH in 2009. When I look back at all that has been accomplished in the past nine years, it's really unbelievable. I'm excited about the direction that MRH is headed," Arola said.

During her tenure, she helped open the new hospital, refinance the hospital's original loan, convert the medical practices to rural health care clinics and secure financing for the new medical office building.

"Denise has played an integral part of our administrative team. I am excited that she gets to retire, however she will be missed," said CEO Andy Daniels.

Following a nationwide search for Arola's replacement, Daniels announced that Kelsea Henry — a native of Colorado — will replace Arola in June.

“I am looking forward to my future with MRH and serving the community of Craig, as well as the surrounding areas,” Henry said.

She plans to relocate to Craig with her husband, Ron.

“My husband and I are excited to become new members, and we look forward to the relationships that will be built with the current members and organizations in the community,” Henry said.

Her first day with MRH is June 11.