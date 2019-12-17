Memorial Regional Health announces potential letter of intent with SCL Health amid financial turmoil

Memorial Regional Health at Craig

Sheli Steele / Craig Press

A snafu with Medicare billing has prompted Memorial Regional Health to take a series of measures to cut expenses by more than $850,000 a month as it nears a letter-of-intent agreement with Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth Health System Inc. (SCL Health).

SCL Health owns and operates St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction and is in negotiations with MRH over a future alliance that could include SCL’s leasing, owning or operating MRH, MRH CEO Andy Daniels confirmed Tuesday.

MRH’s current relationship with SCL Health includes a long-standing primary referral transfer agreement with SCL, meaning MRH will transfer patients south to Grand Junction, rather than east to Denver like Routt County does, Daniels said.

On top of that referral transfer, MRH has subspecialists provided by SCL, which includes oncology and neurology subspecialists who periodically visit MRH throughout the month to serve patients.

MRH recently went on SCL Health’s medical records, has access to SCL’s purchasing records and access to additional resources. Now, with the possible letter-of-intent with SCL Health — which is non-binding — MRH may fall further under SCL Health’s umbrella of operations.

The agreement would come after Daniels relayed news of the cash-flow crisis in a series of letters to staff members in the last two months noting in one of them that the “bottom line message is that we have to take immediate correction until such time that our cash in begins to exceed our cash out.”

Daniels said the letter-of-intent with SCL Health will be discussed at Thursday’s MRH Board of Trustees meeting. MRH’s board will have dinner with SCL Health representatives prior to the meeting.

In addition to Daniels’ announcement of the indefinite suspension of MRH’s obstetrician-gynecologist services, the CEO told employees they would see an immediate wage freeze while the organization won’t hire any employees, or fill its 13 vacant positions, in 2020 unless its financial picture significantly improves.

MRH employees and dependents on the health plan also will see their office co-pay amounts increase from $15 to $25 in 2020 as the rural, 25-bed hospital attempts to stem its cash-flow crisis.

Operational changes include the elimination of continuing-education funds for staff, the elimination of two paid holidays in 2020, as well as the removal of cafeteria-meal stipends for medical workers including physicians.

Daniels provided the letters to staff and other financial records to the Craig Press.

A key metric hospitals use for their financial health helps demonstrate the fiscal plight of MRH, which operates the hospital and other medical centers in the area.

That metric, called “days cash on hand,” represents how many days a business can stay operational by paying its expenses with its existing funds.

In the case of MRH, its days of cash on hand through October were 8.9, which are “dangerously below industry norms,” hospital CFO Sam Radke reported in its Statistical & Financial Highlights for that month.

Radke was hired in the fall to replace the previous CFO under whom the errors were made. Other changes included changing its outsource billing collections to a different firm, Go-MedAssist, in June.

“I’m concerned, obviously,” Daniels said separately in an interview. “That’s why we’re doing some of the cuts that we’re doing. We have to rebuild some of the cash on hand. The cuts that we’re doing and the things we’re changing should help us rebuild that cash on hand, which will make things run smoother once we’re back on track.”

The root of MRH’s financial problems stems from 2016, when MRH began to erroneously report its bad debt to Medicare. The hospital also inaccurately documented its bad debt in 2017 and part of 2018, Daniels said.

An MRH audit in 2018 of its Medicare Cost report for 2016 revealed the hospital’s bad debt had been overstated, prompting the hospital to hire an outside accounting firm to take a second look at 2016 and the following two years.

The audit showed MRH was on the hook to Medicare for more than $2.2 million because that was the amount in bad debt it overstated to Medicare during those years. Bad debt is the amount of money Medicare patients are required to pay out-of-pocket but do not. MRH files its bad-debt claim annually with Medicare.

“Basically, we found out we were filing it incorrectly, which caused us to owe money back to Medicare for 2016,” Daniels said. “Because of that error in filing, we decided that we needed a second look at our 2016 Medicare Cost report by a different cost report company.”

According to Daniels, that outside review — administered by Eide Bailly LLP of Fargo, North Dakota — turned up similarly natured filing errors for Medicare bad debt in 2017 and 2018. MRH self-reported the errors to Medicare, which resulted in Medicare taking back more than $2.2 million from the hospital and depleting its cash flow. The take back started at end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019, and was incremental, rather than in one lump sum, according to Daniels.

“We had to take immediate action to correct the cash flow issues,” Daniels said. “We have to do this until our cash in exceeds our cash out. We’re very sorry to those the mistake and the decisions affected, but we have to do what’s best to get this thing fixed and turned around.”

Daniels added that the organization is doing everything to ensure “health care continues to thrive here in Craig.”

“It’s important to the community, the economy, and the rest of the employees here,” he said. “Could more changes happen? Sure, but we’re doing everything we can to do our best to not let that happen.”