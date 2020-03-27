Memorial Regional Health announces it will not transfer assets to SCL Health

Medical offices at Memorial Regional Health.

Courtesy Photo

Memorial Regional Health will not be entering into a purchase agreement with SCL Health, the health care organization announced Friday afternoon.

On Friday morning, leadership from SCL Health and two of its board members, along with leadership from Memorial Regional Health, met to discuss the Letter of Intent to between the two entities. In December the two entities entered into the Letter of Intent that, if approved, would transfer operations of Memorial Regional Health to SCL Health. MRH’s Board of Trustees voted to extend the LOI window into late April during February’s BoT meeting.

The due diligence process included an extensive analysis of Memorial Regional Health’s operations as well as an analysis of the current and future market outlook for Northwest Colorado. This process took place over several months, according to a press release from MRH.

During Friday’s meeting, both parties agreed that Memorial Regional Health should remain independent while maintaining the current Care Affiliation Agreement already in place with SCL St. Mary’s. SCL St. Mary’s will continue to provide provider outreach to Craig for neurology and oncology.

This decision does not change current operations for Memorial Regional Health. MRH will continue to provide critical healthcare services to the residents of Northwest Colorado.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com